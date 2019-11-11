Why term insurance is a must have?

Science may have advanced to a point where we can alter our genetic make-up to lower our predisposition to certain aliments, but we still cannot tell with much certainty what the future holds for us.

Planning for your family's well-being and financial security is easier when you're around but what happens to them in your absence?

One way to ensure that your family's finances are not in a tumble when you're gone is to opt for Term Insurance.

A Term Insurance plan is a highly cost-effective way to safeguard your family's financial future as it offers low-cost premiums and yet, your family will receive the entire amount when you're gone.

WHAT IS A TERM INSURANCE PLAN?

One thing to bear in mind about Term Insurance plans is that if you survive the policy tenure, the insurer won't give you any maturity or survival benefits.

However, recently, many insurers have revised their guidelines in this respect too. Some insurers have introduced a benefit whereby the company will pay back a certain portion of the premium paid.

Some of the things to bear in mind before opting for a Term Insurance are:

The Term Insurance should be able to provide adequate coverage and income to your family in your absence. The tenure of the Term Plan should cover the span that you plan to work. It should cover at least 65 years.

Term Plans are plain vanilla products-they give very high life covers for very low premiums.