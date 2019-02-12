This is why you should have a side hustle outside of your 9-to-5 job

Think your income is not enough and need something to supplement it?

Or perhaps you have a passion that you’re not able to pursue full-time and just want to make some money out of your untapped talent.

According to author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek, a side hustle (anything you do to make extra money outside of your full-time job) is really based on the concept of playing "the infinite game".

It allows you to leverage your strengths into alternative sources of income and may one day grow into a full-time hustle.

Be it teaching tuition, martial arts, or even coaching kids' football, these are all possible options to explore. And particularly so in an unstable employment climate.

Not that you need convincing as to why you should try making more money, but we got Ruth Song, a career coach and consultant, to share five reasons on why you should embark on a side hustle stat.

1. IT LETS YOU BUILD AN ARSENAL OF SKILLS

Twenty-something hospitality content manager Fitri H. feels that having a side hustle is not only good for her pocket, but also her peace of mind.

I have several side jobs, but the one that brings in the most money is teaching tuition, which I started after graduating from junior college. While my full-time job gives me a stable income, my side job helped me build soft skills,” says Fitri.

“I become more patient and understanding and this allowed me to better communicate with others and manage stress. Plus, I have a safety net should I lose my job unexpectedly.”