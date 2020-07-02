Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?

Read also

Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot cancelled its daily flight to Wuhan, and customers already booked on those flights will receive emails with further information regarding refunds. Major hotel chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Accor and InterContinental have offered free changes or cancellations to bookings up to Feb 8.

Some insurance companies have also issued announcements on their sites regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and whether claims arising from Coronavirus-related disruptions will be covered.

Here's what some of them have announced on their site (as of 6 Feb 2020):

ALLIANZ

"We will not provide coverage for trip cancellations to any countries in relation to Wuhan Virus for travel insurance policy issued from 22 Jan 2020 onwards. For our customers who purchased the policies on 21 Jan 2020 or before, we will respond based on the terms and conditions and the benefits claimed."

Source: Allianz

AVIVA

"Only travel policies purchased before 20 Jan 2020 are eligible for claims related to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Claims unrelated to this event remain covered, subject to our policy terms and conditions."

Source: Aviva

AXA

In view of MFA's advisory to defer non-essential travel to mainland China, please note that claims arising from these activities and related disruptions are deemed as a "known" event" and will therefore not be covered, if:

You have purchased a travel insurance to Wuhan on or after 11 Jan 2020

You have purchased a travel insurance to mainland China, excluding Wuhan, on or after 27 January 2020

For further details, please refer to policy wordings of your specific travel product.

Source: AXA

ETIQA

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared on Thursday (Jan 30) that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. We are treating this Event as known and foreseen, effective 31 Jan 2020."

"As such, any claims arising globally from this Event will not be covered unless your policy was issued prior to 31 Jan 2020, 0001 hours.Notwithstanding the above, Etiqa Singapore will honour claims related to / caused by this Event, subject to the terms and conditions of your policy, if your policy was issued before:

22 Jan 2020, 0001 hours for Insured(s) travelling to Wuhan 27 Jan 2020, 0001 hours for Insured(s) travelling to the rest of Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan)

As the situation develops, cover to the other areas are subject to change."

Source: Etiqa

FWD INSURANCE

"Please note claims arising in connection with this event will not be covered if you bought your travel policy on/after 23 Jan 2020, or if you travel in, to or through China on/after 23 Jan 2020. Claims unrelated to this event remain covered, subject to policy T&Cs."

Source: FWD

NTUC INCOME