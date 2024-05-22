Will the new HDB resale listing portal really cut out agents?

In fact, I'd want it to be bigger and have all the listings. Far from a threat of being "cut out", the resale portal can actually make life easier for agents in many ways; and if HDB is cutting out unrealistic prices, that probably helps to temper expectations too.

At the very least, it might bring an end to property portals that have effectively cornered the market, forcing agents to spend jaw-dropping amounts on marketing. Ask some veteran agents, and they'll tell you that the cost of advertising on portals is even higher than in the days of classified newspaper ads and flyers. Having all the resale listings on the HDB portal — if that ever happens — might mitigate the need to spend so much on online listings.

As to the issue of being "replaced," the resale listing portal doesn't entirely replace a realtor — it replaces a narrow segment of what a realtor does. But this is a very small part of why people still use property agents; if it was simply a matter of knowing where to sign, realtors would have vanished decades ago. We'd have an AI replacing them all by next Tuesday.

The true value of a realtor is (at least when it comes to HDB sales), in my frank opinion, is in handling inquiries and viewings.

Everything else that they do could conceivably be replaced — you can look up property transaction histories on your own (on the URA transaction site), you can list your own unit on some (not all) portals, and you can learn quite a bit about price comparisons or projects online (that's what we're here for).

What's essential, and difficult to be replaced, is having someone to screen out nonsense callers, conduct viewings, deal with no-shows, spend hours on negotiations, and do the little things like tidy up a unit before the next batch of viewers arrive.

And when it comes to negotiations, a lot of people overlook the issue of language. From my experience, having an agent who can speak dialect can bring in a lot more offers; and I've seen DIY buyers and sellers lose out just because of issues like not being comfortable negotiating in Chinese, Malay, English, etc. Among older Singaporeans, who may only be comfortable speaking in a dialect, property agents are also invaluable.

There's also some people who will never feel comfortable buying or selling on their own

The fact is, your home is probably the most expensive thing you'll ever buy in your life. And when it comes to something you'll spend the next 20 to 25 years paying for, there's often a comfort in knowing a real flesh-and-blood professional is taking the time and effort to settle things for you.

Whilst the real estate transaction process has gotten simpler, there's a non-zero chance of issues like losing the deposit (due to a lapsed Option), or being hit by unexpectedly high cash requirements (due to Cash Over Valuation). It's possible that these reasons alone will see good property agents unscathed by DIY portals.

We've learned this from trying to cut out the property agent once before (remember, when we tried to create our own direct buy/sell property portal), and that ultimately, it's not that people want to cut out the agent — but the standards of property agents in Singapore is low and can be improved.

Perhaps given the headwinds of cries of too many agents and this new resale listing service, we might see further streamlining of property agent numbers in the future. If it's a matter of competition that forces the quality of property agents in Singapore to increase, then that'll surely be a welcome move.

Weekly Sales Roundup (May 6 – May 12)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE WATTEN HOUSE $7,678,000 2368 $3,242 FH 19 NASSIM $5,686,000 1733 $3,281 99 yrs (2019) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $5,211,495 1916 $2,720 99 yrs (2021) LENTOR MANSION $3,351,000 1507 $2,224 99 yrs (2023) THE REEF AT KING’S DOCK $2,989,440 1076 $2,777 99 yrs (2021)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE MYST $1,227,000 517 $2,375 99 yrs (2023) LENTORIA $1,248,000 538 $2,319 99 yrs (2022) THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,336,500 592 $2,258 99 yrs (2023) TEMBUSU GRAND $1,399,000 527 $2,652 99 yrs (2022) THE LANDMARK $1,512,000 495 $3,054 99 yrs (2020)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE N.A. $8,000,000 $4,858 $1,647 FH THE LADYHILL $7,228,000 $2,271 $3,182 FH REGENCY PARK $6,450,000 $3,175 $2,031 Freehold CITYVISTA RESIDENCES $5,800,000 2809 $2,064 FH THE WHARF RESIDENCE $5,105,000 2207 $2,313 999 yrs (1841)

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE STRATUM $645,000 452 $1,427 99 yrs (2012) PALM ISLES $676,000 $517 $1,308 99 yrs (2011) SPACE @ KOVAN $690,000 $420 $1,644 FH 28 IMPERIAL RESIDENCES $700,000 $409 $1,711 FH KINGSFORD WATERBAY $732,000 $484 $1,511 99 yrs (2014)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD N.A. $3,980,000 1798 $2,214 $2,530,000 25 Years RIVERGATE $4,310,000 1539 $2,800 $2,424,980 18 Years THE LADYHILL $7,228,000 2271 $3,182 $2,028,000 15 Years THE BELVEDERE $3,088,000 1259 $2,452 $1,892,000 17 Years THE STERLING $4,500,000 1970 $2,284 $1,850,000 13 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD CITYVISTA RESIDENCES $5,800,000 2809 $2,064 -$2,274,106 17 Years SEASCAPE $5,050,000 2680 $1,884 -$1,750,000 11 Years MARINA BAY SUITES $3,300,000 1572 $2,100 -$1,097,000 14 Years ST REGIS RESIDENCES SINGAPORE $5,080,000 2153 $2,360 -$308,000 15 Years THE FORESTA @ MOUNT FABER $888,000 431 $2,062 $4,400 13 Years

Transaction breakdown

ALSO READ: Welcome to the club: Sengkang sees first million-dollar resale flat

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.