Will Singapore property prices drop in 2024?

For Singapore's property market, the writing's on the wall for analysts and realtors alike.

In an opinion that managed to surprise exactly zero people, Morgan Stanley has shifted its position on two key developers from overweight and equal weight to underweight. What most people would be more interested in, however, is their prediction that housing prices would likely decline three per cent in 2024 due to indicators such as housing vacancies and sales. Consider this:

Normanton Park with 1,862 units is completed this year, as is Treasure at Tampines (2,203 units) and Parc Clematis (1,468 units). These are some of the biggest developments to date, and they're all being finished the same year.

New launch prices are averaging $2,100 to $2,300 psf, and realtors are already complaining HDB upgraders are backing down. Even if you could sell your 5-room flat for $700,000, what can you afford to upgrade to? The typical new launch three-bedder is now over $2.1 million.

We're seeing more and more Deferred Payment Schemes (DPS) reappear on the market. These are usually a sign of developers struggling to move their last few units; and there's a need to make the payment more attractive.

60 per cent ABSD for foreign buyers, coupled with slashed taxes in our rival Hong Kong, is likely to drain away foreign investment; particularly for higher-end central region condos, and luxury homes.

In the HDB market, the government has gone into overdrive, completing 23,782 in 2022, which was the highest in five years; and more will be finished this year.

Even developers sense the change, growing more cautious in their bids despite the last tranche of en-bloc properties (back in 2017) being long-since redeveloped. A recent sign has been the closing of Pine Grove (Parcel B), where the highest bid of $1,223 psf ppr is lower than the $1,318 UOL paid for Parcel A (and let's not forget the lower number of

The supply crunch is, broadly speaking, over; and the new hurdle is the combination of rising interest rates, plus the mind-boggling heights that prices have risen to. I also think that the April 2023 cooling measures are too recent for us to really gauge the impact yet, and next year is when we'll truly start to see its teeth.

With luck, HDB upgraders will again be able to afford new condos (or at least sizeable resale ones). I know most property agents are on their side, as many realtors are now fighting for a supply of properties to sell.

(That's also a warning: you'll soon get a lot more flyers and calls, insisting your flat can now provide a retirement with 50 per cent more bird's nest per week, so call me now to sell, etc.)

In any case, let's also not forget that the Government still has a lot of levers to adjust (all those cooling measures) — if there are signs that property prices may drop more than expected.

Besides, buying at a low doesn't mean much if you aren't selling at the right time either (just take a look at some of these examples).

And while I used to think the government could help by dropping land prices, my naivety was checked by clearer heads

Why doesn't the government just lower Land Betterment Charges, or drop the Government Land Sales reserve prices to rock bottom? That would make new properties cheaper right?

But a conversation with a realtor, plus a former executive in a development firm, cleared that innocent thought from my head.

Consider what would happen if the government dropped land prices, and two or three lucky developers get the land for cheap.

The current market rate for new launches is around $2,100 psf. Now will the developers drop prices below this amount, because they got the land for cheaper? Or will they continue to sell at $2,100 psf anyway because that's the market rate?

Given that developers aren't charities, and many have shareholders to answer to, the latter is more likely. Even if the government did sell land for cheaper, the developers will just sell at the current rates and reap better profits.

Besides showing why I'd be a terrible policymaker, all of this suggests that — if new launch prices fall — it will have come from somewhere besides cheaper land and development charges.

Weekly sales roundup (Oct 30 – Nov 5)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE AMO RESIDENCE $5,600,000 2293 $2,443 99 yrs (2021) MIDTOWN MODERN $4,481,000 1464 $3,061 99 yrs (2019) PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON $3,740,000 1163 $3,217 FH GRAND DUNMAN $3,462,000 1432 $2,418 99 yrs (2022) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $3,458,499 1475 $2,345 99 yrs (2021)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE GRAND DUNMAN $1,409,000 549 $2,567 99 yrs (2022) THE LANDMARK $1,420,000 495 $2,868 99 yrs (2020) PARKSUITES $1,443,321 635 $2,273 110 yrs (2017) THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,508,000 732 $2,060 99 yrs (2023) PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON $1,615,000 463 $3,489 FH

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE 8 NAPIER $6,780,000 2013 $3,368 FH WALLICH RESIDENCE $5,210,000 1668 $3,123 99 yrs (2011) TURQUOISE $4,610,000 2680 $1,720 99 yrs (2007) D’LEEDON $4,128,000 2153 $1,918 99 yrs (2010) VALLEY PARK $4,060,000 1808 $2,245 999 yrs (1877)

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE VIBES @ EAST COAST $693,000 398 $1,740 FH RIVERBANK @ FERNVALE $700,000 549 $1,275 99 yrs (2013) MILLAGE $733,000 463 $1,584 FH KINGSFORD WATERBAY $733,000 484 $1,513 99 yrs (2014) D’NEST $740,000 484 $1,528 99 yrs (2010)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD VALLEY PARK $4,060,000 1808 $2,245 $2,170,000 28 Years THE IMPERIAL $3,400,000 1410 $2,411 $2,089,000 18 Years TIARA $3,088,000 1346 $2,295 $1,888,000 22 Years ASPEN HEIGHTS $3,300,000 1572 $2,100 $1,350,000 27 Years D’LEEDON $4,128,000 2153 $1,918 $1,267,000 7 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD TURQUOISE $4,610,000 2680 $1,720 -$2,336,030 16 Years ST REGIS RESIDENCES SINGAPORE $3,900,000 1507 $2,588 -$1,606,578 16 Years 8 NAPIER $6,780,000 2013 $3,368 -$320,000 13 Years MANHATTAN MANSIONS $3,990,000 2196 $1,817 -$290,000 16 Years ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR $1,270,000 570 $2,226 -$193,000 10 Years

Transaction breakdown

ALSO READ: Here's why these condos lost money despite being bought at a property market low

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.