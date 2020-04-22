Work perks, job title and other things to nego for in your job, apart from salary

It's no secret that the more value you bring to your company, the more things you can negotiate for apart from salary.

And if you've been working for a few years now and are considerably experienced, you ought to speak up at your next appraisal - your bosses might be willing to be flexible if they know the value you bring.

We got Allie Teh, Principal Consultant at Robert Walters Singapore, to share the five other things worth negotiating as you climb up the ranks.

1. Working hours

"Many companies now follow the footsteps of tech Giants like Google and Facebook in implementing flexible working hours, and we have found that companies are generally open to flexible work arrangements as long as it’s fair to the other employees in the organisation."

"Discuss with your superior about how you can come up with a win-win, whether it be working from home one day a week, an altered set of working hours, or even a four-day work arrangement with a reduction in salary."

2. Career development

“Negotiating for career development plan is highly encouraged. Having a clear plan not only helps you envision your career with the organisation, but also helps set indicators on whether or not you’re on track with your performance."

"Asking questions on career development also demonstrates your commitment to the company."

3. Healthcare benefits

“This is usually non-negotiable as organisations have standard healthcare benefits for all employees. However, more companies are starting to implement flexi healthcare benefits with the company's insurer such that employees can now customise their benefits and coverage according to their needs."

"Speak with someone from HR to discuss what possibilities there might be-some companies might provide flexible benefit allowances that can be used for medical, dental or even eye care procedures."

4. Job title

“Larger organisations typically have different job bandings, so it might be quite challenging to ask for a change in title if you’re with one."

"Instead, ask if it's possible to have an external title on top of an internal one. In general, tech companies usually have more flexibility in this aspect as they are less hierarchical, and start-ups tend to be more flexible in having external titles."

"Sales professionals also have a higher chance of getting an external (higher) title since they are client-facing."

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.