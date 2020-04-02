The Wuhan virus scare: 3 industries that could benefit or be unaffected

A new virus (named the Novel Coronavirus) has emerged from Wuhan, China, and is affecting people with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms.

Known as the "Wuhan virus", the death toll in China has jumped to 361 at the time of publishing, with more than 17,000 cases confirmed worldwide.

As the virus spreads, many countries are reporting new cases of the Wuhan virus. Thailand, for instance, has confirmed 14 cases of infection. In Singapore, the number of confirmed cases has risen to seven.

In response, investors are witnessing a sell-off in markets as fears of uncontrolled transmission grow by the day.

But not all industries are affected.

Here are three industries that either benefits from or are unaffected by the Wuhan virus that investors can consider.

1. HOSPITALS AND MEDICAL CLINICS

With the surge in the number of new cases in the Wuhan virus, demand for medical services could soar. The direct beneficiaries of the demand could be hospitals and medical clinics that operate in China.

Initial reports have mentioned that hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak, have been overwhelmed as the number of patients has exceeded the available hospital beds. There may be a spill-over effect to other provinces' hospitals and clinics, thus benefitting businesses that have operations there.

An example that comes to mind is Raffles Medical Group Ltd.

The group opened a hospital in Chongqing back in Jan 2019 and is slated to open its second Chinese hospital in Shanghai in 1H 2020. The building structure for Raffles Hospital Shanghai was completed in May 2019 and recruitment of staff and doctors is underway.

2. SURGICAL GLOVE MANUFACTURERS

Another industry that gains from disease outbreaks is the surgical glove industry.