The Wuhan virus threat: Why you should not abandon the stock market

The Straits Times Index hit 3,281 points two weeks ago.

Since then, it has been downhill for Singapore's market barometer, falling 4 per cent over the period.

From its 52-week peak, the STI has tumbled close to 8 per cent.

By numbers alone, the current decline does not look steep.

However, it's the overhang of the Wuhan virus that could scare investors away from investing in the stock market now.

As a Smart Investor, you shouldn't be scared away. Let me explain why.

WORRIES ALL AROUND

It's hard to ignore the fear that is around us today.