From Xiaxue's executive flat to Bishan's million-dollar flat: What's behind the price surge of 4-room HDB flats?

Earlier this month, local influencer Xiaxue took to her Instagram to announce that she has listed her 4-room executive flat in Hougang, located at Block 128 Lorong Ah Soo, for $928,000. It has garnered attention from Singaporeans for its bold interior design and expansive 1,528 sq ft layout which could dramatically influence resale value.

Just a few days later, a 4-room flat in Block 503 Bishan St 13 sold for an astonishing $1.23 million, becoming the highest transacted price ever for a 4-room HDB in the area.

Clearly, the combination of location, layout, and amenities continues to fuel demand in Bishan, making it one of Singapore's most desirable HDB towns for both buyers and investors. So, let's deep dive into this ATH, shall we?

4-room in Bishan commands top dollar

The flat located between the 4th and 6th floor boasts a generous layout of 1,216 sq ft — making it even more spacious than many of the newly built 5-room HDB flats.

While this transaction doesn't surpass national records for its room type (with the highest still at $1.518 million), it marks a new all-time high for 4-room flats in Bishan, highlighting sustained demand in this sought-after mature estate.

Why is Bishan highly sought after?

Bishan continues to command strong demand due to its central location, mature-town status, and excellent connectivity.

With Bishan MRT serving as a key interchange on both the North-South and Circle Lines, residents enjoy fast, direct access to key areas such as Orchard, Dhoby Ghaut and Marina Bay.

The neighbourhood is also home to popular schools like Raffles Institution, Catholic High School and Kuo Chuan Presbyterian, which enhances its appeal to families with school-going children. These schools are within the 2km range from the HDB block, and residents can easily take a short bus ride or walk to and from these schools.

Beyond transport and education, Bishan offers a quality lifestyle with amenities like Junction 8 mall, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Bishan Sports Hall and Swimming Complex. Its relatively lower density compared to other central areas gives it a more relaxed, community-oriented feel.

With its blend of accessibility, education, green space and long-term liveability, it's easy to see why Bishan remains one of the top-performing HDB towns in Singapore.

Bishan HDB resale trends

Above is the average PSF and transaction volume trend for 4-room HDB flats in Bishan over the past five years. As we can see above, the resale value of 4-room units in the area has grown by 43.59 per cent in the last five years.

This is just 2.15 per cent lower than the value appreciation seen in the rest of Singapore, underscoring how Bishan is now a prime locality for home owners in the country.

Flats in this neighbourhood are also prized for their larger layouts compared to newer Built-To-Order (BTO) flats, making them ideal for upgraders or families seeking more space.

Top 10 HBD resale transactions in Bishan

Date Address Block Floor Size (sq ft) Price PSF April 2025 Bishan Street 11 503 4-6 1,216 $1.23m $1,011 June 2023 Bishan Street 24 291 28-30 1,313 $1.09m $830 April 2023 Bishan Street 24 273A 34-36 1,023 $1.088m $1,063.54 October 2023 Bishan Street 24 273A 22-24 1,023 $1.078m $1,053 February 2023 Bishan Street 24 273A 37-39 1,023 $1.075m $1,050 March 2024 Bishan Street 24 273A 16-18 1,023 $1.062m $1,038 December 2023 Bishan Street 24 273B 22-24 1,023 $1.05m $1,026 July 2024 Bishan Street 24 273B 7-9 1,023 $1.05m $1,026 May 2022 Bishan Street 24 273B 40-42 1,023 $1.05m $1,026 August 2023 Bishan Street 24 273A 22-24 1,023 $1.05m $1,026

Compared to other million-dollar flats in Bishan, the unit at Block 503 stands out for its size and price. Most of the past transactions in the 273-series blocks along Bishan St 24 involved slightly smaller 1,023 sq ft units, with prices typically ranging from $1.05 million to $1.088 million, and psf values averaging between $1,026 and $1,063.

Interestingly, even higher-floor units in those blocks — some reaching the 30th floor and above — did not cross the $1.1 million mark. This includes a 1,313 sq ft unit at Block 291 that sold for $1.09 million in June 2023.

This April 2025 transaction at Block 503 signals strong buyer confidence in larger 4-room units in central Bishan. It may also suggest that buyers are placing a premium not just on location or floor level, but on usable space; especially in estates known for their generous layouts and connectivity.

Final thoughts: Bishan's rise shows no signs of slowing

Bishan's consistent streak of record-breaking HDB sales is no fluke. With its strategic central location, top-tier schools, seamless transport links, and access to lifestyle amenities, Bishan has evolved into a prime residential enclave, especially for families and upgraders.

The data paints a clear picture: buyers are willing to pay a premium for well-located, high-floor units with generous layouts, and Bishan ticks all the boxes. As the town continues to attract discerning buyers, price resilience in the resale market is expected to hold strong.

For prospective buyers, the key is to act decisively. Units in sought-after blocks, especially those above the 30th floor or within school catchment areas, don't stay on the market for long. Whether you're eyeing Bishan as a future home or a sound investment, now may be the time to make your move.

This article was first published in 99.co.