You may be the biggest cybersecurity threat to your company

If 2019 is any indication, it is clear cyberattacks pose a real danger to businesses - regardless of size or industry. According to a QuickView report, data breaches ran at a record pace in 2019, with almost 4,000 publicly disclosed breaches exposing over 4 billion compromised records.

Shockingly, this is only in the first half of 2019. If we look into Asia-Pacific, a Trend Micro study revealed more than 55 million malware attacks have occurred in the region, with Malaysia (29.6 per cent) at the top, followed by Singapore (19.8 per cent) and Thailand (16.4 per cent).

The good news is that more organisations are taking measures to better secure their systems.

But with cybercriminals evolving from 'opportunists' to 'strategists', using more sophisticated methods with advanced software that is ahead of some organisations' existing cybersecurity measures, businesses need to be aware some of the upcoming threats to ensure they're taking the right steps to mitigate security challenges in the coming year.

INTERNAL USERS WILL CONTINUE TO BE THE BIGGEST THREAT TO ORGANISATIONS

All too often, businesses fixate on external threats, while the biggest cause of breaches remains the errancy of people within the organisation.

This sentiment was echoed in SolarWind's cybersecurity survey that revealed 65 per cent of all cybersecurity breaches were due to internal users, and this is only set to increase in the coming 12 months.

Almost all (99 per cent) of respondents were concerned that human error will put the company at risk and worried about assets and IP falling into the hands of malicious employees.

To minimise these threats, implementing strong HR policies would be an excellent foundation. For instance, employees who need access to high-risk assets or data would require a more thorough background check during the hiring process, to avoid unnecessary risk.