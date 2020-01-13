You won't believe how these famous people started their careers

PHOTO: AFP
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

They say we all have to start somewhere, and that includes the likes of the world's biggest business moguls. From waiting tables to babysitting, we reveal how some of the world's biggest household names got their start.

OPRAH WINFREY

It's hard to believe now but way back when, Oprah wasn't the force of nature she once was. Growing up in Nashville, Oprah spent her weekends bagging groceries for extra money. Mind you, that didn't last long as she was snapped up by a local radio station and the rest, as they say, is history.

HILARY CLINTON

Former First Lady and Presidential runner-up, Hilary Clinton started her working life as a babysitter of all things. But of course Hilary being Hilary wasn't content with just being a babysitter as she formed a babysitters club to take care of the children of migrant workers living in the area, proving she has always had a philanthropic streak.

MICHAEL DELL 

At just 12 years old, Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, took a job washing dishes in a nearby Chinese restaurant. A keen stamp collector, Dell wanted the pocket money to help grow his collection but we wonder if this early role prepared him for his future business ventures.

MARISSA MEYER

Before she started her stint as the CEO of Yahoo, Marissa picked up some seriously vital skills by working at a local supermarket. With the express lane seen as the lane to work in, it was here that she learnt the importance of working quickly, getting the coveted position by scanning 40 items per minute.

JEFF BEZOS

Known for his unwavering business insight, it seems that Bezos honed his skills from a young age. Speaking about his early business ventures, he claimed that while still in high school, he and his former girlfriend launched something called The Dream Institute - an educational summer camp for younger kids, teaching them about black holes in space.

BARACK OBAMA

Before he turned his hand to politics, Barack Obama began his working life in a wide range of various roles. These included; scooping ice-cream at Baskin Robins and bagging groceries at the local supermarket. Proof that it doesn't matter where you start but how you end your career.

This article was first published in BLLNR

More about
Money Profiles Barack Obama

TRENDING

Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES