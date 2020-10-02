Your step-by-step guide to making your CPF nomination online

As we mentioned previously, making a CPF nomination is important as it provides the CPF member with an option to specify who will receive their CPF savings (the nominee), and how much each nominee will receive, upon their demise.

In addition, CPF members are encouraged to review their nomination regularly and to revise in a change of circumstances, such as in marriage, the birth of a child, divorce or demise of nominees, to ensure that it fits their intention.

Previously, CPF nominations were to be either done personally at CPF Service Centres, or via a prescribed CPF Nomination Form that is to be filled up, signed by the member and two witnesses, and returned to the Board for processing.

Recently, the Board has introduced the online nomination, where members can make cash nominations online without the need to use paper forms or visit the service centres.

But how should you use the nomination system? We spell out the steps for you so that your online nomination will be hassle-free.

#1 GET A SINGPASS ACCOUNT

The pre-requisite of making a nomination online is to apply for a SingPass account, which allows every individual to transact with government agencies.

If you do not have a SingPass account, or if you have forgotten your password, you may apply for a new account or reset your password online, or visit any of the SingPass counters in-person with your documents such as original NRIC or FIN card for verification.

If you already have a SingPass account, you can skip to the next step.

#2 GET READY YOUR NOMINEES' AND WITNESSES' PARTICULARS