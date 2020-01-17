Your stocks have risen, should you sell?

You've dug down, done extensive research, and ended up with stock that has made a handsome profit.

Congratulations! Not many people can claim to have done well in investing, so give yourself a pat on the back.

However, we are now faced with a different problem.

When stocks rise significantly above our buy price, we are faced with a happy problem.

Should we sell now to lock in our juicy gains, or should we hold out for even more gains in future?

Sometimes, we may sell out too early, only for the stock go on to double or more. This sets us up for regret, as your capital could have grown so much more had we simply stayed vested instead of taking a profit too early.

So, how should we know if it's the right time to sell our shares?

Let's look at two components to the increase in share price - the objective return and the speculative return.

THE OBJECTIVE RETURN

Share prices are actually a function of two components - the underlying increase in the earnings of the company, and the price-earnings ratio multiple (PER) that the company trades at.