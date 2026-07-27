Award Banner
Award Banner
paid media releases

Elle & Vire Professionnel celebrates 80 years of sharing with an exclusive patisserie gathering in Singapore

Elle & Vire Professionnel celebrates 80 years of sharing with an exclusive patisserie gathering in Singapore
From France to Singapore, Chef Angelo Musa inspires through his mastery of craftsmanship and passion for sharing.
PHOTO: Elle & Vire Professionnel
PUBLISHED ONJuly 27, 2026 9:15 AM
ChefsdessertsFrench Food
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.