Elle & Vire Professionnel celebrates 80 years of sharing with an exclusive patisserie gathering in Singapore

Elle & Vire Professionnel proudly marked its 80th anniversary with an exclusive celebration in Singapore, bringing together leading chefs, industry partners, customers and rising culinary and pastry talents from across Southeast Asia in a tribute to eight decades of French craftsmanship, heritage and innovation.

Held at the renowned Cafe Nesuto Singapore, the event saw Elle & Vire Professionnel took over one of Singapore's most beloved patisseries for three intimate afternoons of pastry excellence and knowledge sharing. Guests were treated to an exceptional line-up featuring internationally acclaimed pastry maestro Chef Angelo Musa, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (M.O.F 2007) and World Pastry Cup Champion (2003), alongside Chef Jason Tan, Gelato World Cup Champion 2026 and Chef Chong Ko Wai, Elle & Vire Professionnel Malaysia Chef Ambassador.

The gathering provided a unique opportunity for industry professionals and customers to connect with some of the region's most celebrated chefs, exchanging insights and celebrating the enduring values that have shaped Elle & Vire Professionnel since 1946.

As part of the milestone celebration, Elle & Vire Professionnel also welcomed the three winners of its 80th Anniversary Recipes' Campaign to Singapore. Personally selected by Chef Angelo Musa from entries across Southeast Asia for their exceptional creativity and execution, the winning chefs represented the diversity and talent of Southeast Asia's pastry scene, the winning chefs included Chef Ely Salar (chef-owner of Patisserie Le Choux-Colat, Philippines); Chef Roland Nguyen (chef-owner of Le Petit Roland Vietnam); and Chef Valent Febrian (chef-owner of Moreish Bakehouse, Indonesia).

During their visit, the chefs enjoyed an exclusive mentoring experience with Chef Angelo Musa, where they exchanged techniques, explored new ideas and shared their passion for pastry craftsmanship. The experience underscored Elle & Vire Professionnel's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering meaningful connections across borders.

"Pastry is a craft that is built on sharing," said Chef Angelo Musa, Meilleur Ouvrier de France 2007 and World Pastry Cup Champion 2003. "Meeting these talented Chefs from the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia has been incredibly inspiring. We may come from different backgrounds, but we share the same passion for excellence. This exchange of ideas and experiences is what keeps our craft alive and continues to inspire future generations of Chefs."

"For 80 years, Elle & Vire Professionnel has been dedicated to sharing the very best of French dairy expertise with chefs around the world," said Katherine Leow, regional marketing manager, Southern Asia, Elle & Vire Professionnel. "There is no better way to celebrate our anniversary than by bringing together world-renowned chefs and emerging talents from across Southeast Asia. This gathering perfectly embodies our '80 Years of Sharing' philosophy, where craftsmanship, mentorship and passion transcend borders. As we look to the future, we remain committed to empowering and inspiring the next generation of culinary and pastry professionals."

The Singapore celebration is part of Elle & Vire Professionnel's global 80th anniversary campaign, themed "80 Years of Sharing." More than a milestone, it represents the brand's enduring mission to bring people together through a shared passion for excellence, creativity and craftsmanship.

As Elle & Vire Professionnel looks to the future, the brand remains committed to empowering chefs across the globe, honouring its heritage while inspiring new possibilities for generations to come.

About Elle & Vire Professionnel

Founded in Normandy, France, in 1946, Elle & Vire Professionnel has spent 80 years delivering premium dairy products to chefs worldwide. Renowned for its expertise in butter, cream and cheese, the brand continues to support culinary and pastry professionals with products that combine consistent performance, exceptional taste and French savoir-faire.