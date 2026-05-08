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Elle & Vire Professionnel marks 80 years as main sponsor of Asian Pastry Cup 2026

Elle & Vire Professionnel marks 80 years as main sponsor of Asian Pastry Cup 2026
Asian Pastry Cup 2026 winners at Elle & Vire Professionnel® booth.
PHOTO: Elle & Vire PR
PUBLISHED ONMay 08, 2026 8:55 AM
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