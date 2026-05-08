Elle & Vire Professionnel marks 80 years as main sponsor of Asian Pastry Cup 2026

Elle & Vire Professionnel® celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2026, marking eight decades of commitment to pastry excellence as it returns as main sponsor of the Asian Pastry Cup. The brand continues to shape the world of professional pastry with an unwavering commitment to quality, consistency and craft.

Founded in Normandy, France, the brand has become a trusted reference by generations of Chefs in professional pastry kitchens worldwide, known for its high-quality creams, butters and dairy expertise. Its continued partnership with the Asian Pastry Cup underscores a long-standing commitment to supporting pastry craftsmanship and developing talent across the region.

Held as a regional qualifier for the prestigious Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie in Lyon, the Asian Pastry Cup 2026 brought together Asia's top pastry teams in a showcase of creativity, precision and technical mastery.

Asian Pastry Cup 2026 results:

1st Place: Japan Team

2nd Place: Malaysia Team

3rd Place: Philippines Team

Promising Talent Award: India Team

Best Team Spirit Award: Indonesia Team

Passport to Lyon: Singapore & Korea Team

The top 3 teams and 2 Passport access teams will go on to represent the region at the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie in Lyon in January 2027.

The competition is supported by a collective of premium brands, with Valrhona, Adamance, Sosa and Norohy joining as sponsors alongside Elle & Vire Professionnel®. Together, these brands, as part of the SAVENCIA group, reflect a shared commitment to advancing pastry innovation and excellence globally.

Beyond competition, Elle & Vire Professionnel® continues to invest in the pastry community through training initiatives, masterclasses and collaborations with Chefs, hotels and pâtisseries across Asia.

"As we celebrate 80 years, this milestone is not only about our heritage but about the Chefs and communities who bring our products to life every day," said Wenceslas Wedrychowski, Managing Director of SAVENCIA group, Southern Asia Pacific.

The Asian Pastry Cup is a platform that truly reflects the passion, discipline and creativity of the region. We are proud to support these talents as they progress to the world stage.

Our commitment remains clear: to champion pastry excellence and support the next generation of chefs shaping the future of the industry."