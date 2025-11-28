Not all 5G mobile networks are the same: Here's why Singtel's 5G+ mobile network hits different with priority speed and cutting-edge security advantage

For the longest time, when deciding on a mobile plan, customers tend to focus on getting as much data as possible. After all, the plan that offers the most data is the most value for money, isn't it?

This makes perfect sense. As you perform tasks that are more data-intensive, such as scrolling through social media and streaming videos, the amount of mobile data is a functional necessity to help you stay connected on the go.

With only 24 hours in a day, unlimited data takes care of how much you can use. But that is only half the story because quality matters too. Are your coverage and speeds consistently reliable wherever you are?

Besides the quality of the data, there's also one crucial aspect that consumers have long neglected, the security of that data. The increase in data consumption has coincided with a surge in scams. In 2024 alone, there were 55,810 scam and cybercrime cases, resulting in losses of $1.1 billion.

Besides the prevalence of scam calls, scam SMSs, and phishing emails, scammers are also exploiting everyday over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as YouTube through fake ads, scam videos, and malicious links. Even essential communication services like WhatsApp are vulnerable to attacks. Hence, consumers cannot afford to ignore such threats.

Singtel consumers are the first in the world to enjoy 5G+ speed and coverage

The first in the world to offer cutting-edge 5G+ technology, all Singtel consumers in Singapore enjoy fast speed and wide coverage that is a cut above the rest. This is possible only because Singtel was the first to deploy the 700MHz spectrum on its 5G network earlier this year. What sets this network apart is up to 40 per cent better coverage in high-rise buildings, lifts, indoor and underground spaces, as well as remote areas, along with the sophisticated network slicing feature.

Besides seamless connectivity, Singtel continuously offers more value to its customers - unlimited local data, generous global roaming bundles, more options for sharing bundles with friends and family, and more! For 5G+ Priority customers, this includes unlimited 5G+ local data and unlimited Malaysia roaming.

Being on the 5G+ Priority plans also allows you to enjoy Priority Care at Singtel shops, on our hotlines, and through our chat service. With Singtel's 5G+ Priority and Enhanced plans, you can be assured that you will not only enjoy faster speeds, but also robust security, all thanks to network slicing's ability to prioritise access.

Singtel network slicing gives premium users priority access

With network slicing, Singtel consumers on the 5G+ plans can enjoy prioritised network lanes whether it is high-speed data or consistent network bandwidth. It achieves this by ensuring that dedicated network resources are effectively allocated, thereby preventing traffic from one path from interfering with others.

It could be a crowded music concert, where many people are accessing the mobile network, and you require the bandwidth to remain strong and consistent. Or if you are enjoying the weekend in a tranquil yet remote area, such as Coney Island, Singtel's 5G+ network ensures that coverage remains strong. Or if the network detects an online security threat, networking slicing prioritises resources to eliminate it.

Stronger protection against evolving online threats

Besides coverage and bandwidth, Singtel's 5G+ networking slicing capability also prioritises security, enhancing dedicated threat protection.

At Singtel, all mobile plans come with basic security features, including Scam Call Protect, which automatically blocks known scam numbers, and International Call and SMS Barring, which blocks overseas scam calls and messages.

However, malicious threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and can originate from streaming and social media platforms. Basic security may not be able to protect one from online threats adequately.

Hence, you need enhanced options to protect yourself. Singtel's Mobile Protect feature offers such safeguards at the network level.

Mobile Protect stops threats before they reach your device

Singtel's Mobile Protect is your shield against online vicious threats, fending them off even before they reach your device.

Not only will Mobile Protect detect these threats and filter them at the network level, but it can also identify risky websites, blocking them even before they load. This protects you from malicious downloads and phishing attempts.

This is possible due to a next-generation firewall that features Palo Alto Networks' advanced features and extensive global threat intelligence, along with cloud machine learning capabilities.

Singtel Network Slicing creates a secure, virtual path for your data

Network slicing creates multiple, independent paths within a physical network, allowing it to customise network performance for various applications.

Thanks to this technology, your data travels securely through a secure virtual path, providing real-time, 24/7 advanced monitoring and blocking against cyber threats and malicious content.

This feature is exclusive to Singtel's 5G+ network.

In Summary

So don't just look at how much data you get for your buck. Consider the data performance because when and where you need it matters. Make sure that you select a mobile service provider that not only meets your data needs but also safeguards your information and devices.

This article is brought to you by Singtel.