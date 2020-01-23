4 job sectors in Singapore that will do well in 2020

The job market in 2019 also performed better than its initial forecast, casting an upbeat outlook on the scenario for job creation and hiring in Singapore in 2020. The optimism surrounding the 2020 job market is further fuelled when the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) corrected public falsehoods of rising local PMET retrenchment.

The ManpowerGroup, a publicly-listed global workforce solutions company, conducted an Employment Outlook Survey for Q1 2020. The survey found that 79 per cent of the 630 Singaporean employers surveyed plan to keep their workforce levels steady this year.

On top of that, Singapore's Q1 2020 Net Employment Outlook, which represents the difference in the percentage of employers expecting to increase and decrease, is set to increase by about 9 per cent.

With 2020's job market seeming rather positive, here are 4 job sectors with the strongest outlook for 2020 that you should be paying attention to.

1) PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION & EDUCATION

The public administration and education sector is forecast to grow by a Net Employment Outlook of +22 per cent. Public administration refers to the implementation and study of implementing government policies. It is a preparatory step for civil servants who wish to enter the public service.

Public administrators refer to individuals working in public departments and organisations, through all levels of the government.

Education jobs, on the other hand, may include roles that span curriculum development, coordinating programmes or managing ad-hoc tasks that include career, placement and education support within schools and training centres.

Examples of jobs in this sector: Administrative officers, Operations manager, Education officers, Curriculum planners, Teachers, Principals.

2) FINANCE, INSURANCE & REAL ESTATE

Finance, insurance, and real estate is a job sector that is expected to have a favourable hiring climate with a Net Employment Outlook of +15 per cent.