Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is 'a plain and simple housewife'

In a post on Wednesday, Malaysian actress Lee Sinje put up a photo of herself doing spring cleaning before Chinese New Year.
PHOTO: Instagram/Lee Sinje
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Malaysian actress Lee Sinje turned 44 on Thursday (Jan 23), but she almost forgot about her birthday until she woke up in the morning and saw several wishes from friends.

She said in a social media post on Thursday that she has been sleeping and waking up early in recent years, as she thanked everyone for the wishes and wished them a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year.

On Thursday morning, her good friend, actress Charlie Young, posted a photo of herself, Lee, singer-actress Gigi Leung and singer-songwriter Valen Hsu at a birthday party.

However, sharp-eyed netizens noticed that the photo was taken in 2018, when the sisterhood of famous friends was celebrating the first birthday of Young's twin sons.

Fans speculated that Young posted an old photo because the four celebrities could not hold a gathering for Lee's birthday this year as they were busy with either their work or personal lives.

In an earlier post on Wednesday, Lee put up a photo of herself doing spring cleaning before Chinese New Year, as she joked that she is "a plain and simple housewife" after playing the beautiful Yun Ling in The Garden Of Evening Mists (2019).

View this post on Instagram

带着“夕雾花园”一路从十月的釜山，十一月的台湾到十二月的香港，现在终于回到马来西亚。 “夕雾花园”终于1月16日正式在马来西亚上映。 这个改编自马来西亚著名英文小说的马来西亚故事，集合了来自台湾，日本，英国，澳洲，印度和马来西亚本地的团队，在马来西亚美丽的土地拍摄，整个制作前后耗时两年，终于终于要跟马来西亚的观众见面了，希望你们可以带着爸爸妈妈爷爷奶奶一起走进戏院来观赏这部发生在第二次世界大战一段非常刻骨铭心的故事。 我身边的家人，朋友和一些企业公司都开始包场，一起在上映时去支持了，真是感受到家乡人满满的热情！ P.s:新加坡也同步上映哦！ #夕霧花園 #夕雾花园 #2020年1月16日马来西亚上映 #2020年1月16日新加坡同步上映 #thegardenofeveningmists #16Jan2020screeninginmalaysia #16Jan2020screeninginsingapore #club21malaysia #zimmermann

A post shared by SinJe Lee 李心洁 (@sinjelee1234) on

She starred as a woman who suffered under the Japanese occupation during World War II. Japanese actor Hiroshi Abe played a gardener in the movie, while Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang played the older Yun Ling.

The movie, based on Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng's 2012 novel of the same name, received nine nominations, including Best Actress for Lee, at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards last November. It won Best Makeup and Costume Design.

Lee said she either gave away the things she did not want or put them into containers and made a few trips to the recycling station, so she could avoid using plastic bags.

Lee, who is married to Hong Kong director Oxide Pang, rose to prominence after playing a girl who can see ghosts in the movie The Eye (2002), directed by Pang and his twin brother Danny Pang.

ALSO READ: Angelica Lee explains why she forgave husband for cheating

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

