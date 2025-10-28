Five-room DBSS flat in Boon Keng sold for record $1.55 million

A five-room Housing Board flat in Boon Keng has changed hands for an eye-watering $1.55 million, making it a new record in the area.

The price of the unit at Block 8 Boon Keng Road — in a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) project called City View @ Boon Keng — is more than the previous high of $1.54 million logged in September for a five-room flat in the same project.

The unit, which is located between the 31st and 33rd floor, is now the most expensive flat in the Kallang/Whampoa area, according to checks by AsiaOne on the HDB's resale flat price records.

At 117sq m, the flat has around 84 years remaining on its lease.

It is within a six-minute walking distance to Boon Keng MRT station, with food courts and schools in the vicinity.

The most expensive five-room flat resold was $1.65 million for a unit on Dawson Road in June.

According to figures released by HDB on Oct 1, the price of resale flats rose by 0.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

The number of HDB flats sold for at least a million dollars also climbed during the same period, said Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion (Orange Tee Group and ETC) Group.

There were 480 of such units sold, more than the 415 in the second quarter of the year.

ERA Singapore’s data showed that the third quarter of 2025 saw 11 resale flat transactions crossing the $1.5 million mark, 10 of which are under 15 years old.

