Japanese food chain Itacho Sushi shuts all outlets in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Japanese restaurant chain Itacho Sushi appears to have shuttered all its outlets in Singapore, following a spate of closures here in the past year.

As at March 15, the four remaining Itacho Sushi outlets were listed on Google Maps as permanently closed. These outlets were located at Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction, The Star Vista and Novena Square 2.

They had been listed on Itacho Sushi's website — which is down — according to a Nov 12, 2025, archived snapshot. This follows closures of the chain's other outlets at Tampines Mall and Bedok Mall within a year.

Checks on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook on March 15 showed that the company's Singapore accounts had been taken down too. The Itacho Sushi mobile app was also not available on the Google Play Store and App Store.

According to the Government's Bizfile portal, Itacho BM, which operates the Singapore chain of restaurants, is listed as being "gazetted to be struck off" the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's Register of Companies. The notice was first published in the Government Gazette on Feb 13.

Itacho Sushi opened in Singapore in July 2009 as a subsidiary brand of Taste of Japan Group, which was founded in Hong Kong in 2004. While branding itself as a handmade sushi specialist, the restaurant offers a variety of Japanese dishes such as sashimi, hand rolls, as well as rice and noodle dishes.

It shut its last Hong Kong branch in December 2024, following the death of its founder Ricky Cheng, according to Hong Kong media site South China Morning Post.

The Straits Times has contacted CapitaLand Malls, Far East Malls and The Star Vista for more information.

[[nid:731094]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.