Duo in Johor caught on video pumping 71 litres of Ron95 petrol, including into fuel tank in boot

Fuel prices have gone up - and so has the desperation.

Two people in Johor were caught on video pumping more than 71 litres of the government subsidised Ron95 petrol - not only into their Malaysia-registered car, but also into a fuel tank in the boot.

According to an anonymous post to Facebook group JBS News last Saturday (March 21), the incident took place around 9pm that day at Petronas Mutiara Rini in Skudai, Johor. The post alleged that the duo bought 71.771 litres of Ron95 fuel in total.

In videos accompanying the post, a middle-aged woman can be seen purportedly pumping Ron95 petrol into a fuel tank in the car boot.

A male teen walks around her, appearing to assist the woman.

A separate video then shows the duo at a different kiosk at the same petrol station, this time refuelling their vehicle.

Another video apparently shows that the duo had filled the 71.711 litres of Ron95 at the first kiosk, racking up a bill of RM234.69 (S$76.26).

"It's okay to put petrol into a separate container, but not 71 litres," the netizen complained, pointing out the dangers of doing so such as getting into an accident.

"Although the driver has a Malaysian license plate, who knows what they'll do with the petrol in their container?"

Netizens were just as upset by the duo's actions, with many calling for the duo to be reported to the authorities.

"Abusing state subsidies is equivalent to stealing state assets," a user quipped.

Another said: "Everyone has a responsibility to report this, if the (fuel supply) in this country increases dramatically, all of us will have to pay."

Some users also speculated that the duo might be from Singapore, driving a Malaysian car to transfer fuel to a separate Singapore-registered vehicle afterwards.

"I don't believe native Malaysians would do this," a netizen claimed.

Earlier this month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the subsidised Ron95 petrol will continue to be priced at RM1.99 per litre, noting that petroleum product supplies are sufficient to last until May.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com