Man in China dangles toddler outside flat window as punishment for peeing in her room

There are many ways to discipline a child, but one father in China might have taken it too far.

In a clip circulating on Chinese social media, a man is seen dangling his young daughter from his flat's window as punishment for urinating in her room.

According to South China Morning Post, the unidentified man in the video lives in Liaoning province. His daughter is believed to be around two to three years old.

In the video filmed by a neighbour, the man can be seen grabbing his toddler by the ankles and holding her upside down outside the window.

The young girl can be heard screaming for help and crying "daddy, daddy".

Her pleas fell on deaf ears as the man continued to dangle her in mid-air, asking: Why don't you urinate in the bathroom? You prefer to urinate in your room, right?"

The girl's ordeal lasted two to three minutes, Star Video reported. Despite the neighbour shouting at the man to stop, he did not listen to them.

The video has since gone viral, garnering 46,000 comments and more than 630,000 views.

Netizens flooded the comments section, condemning the man's actions. One of them wrote: "This is so scary! He doesn't deserve to be a father."

Another asked: "Is he really a father? Who would treat his child like this?"

Many also expressed sympathy towards the child, one netizen even called the man "a beast who should be punished".

The local women’s federation said they have since reprimanded the man and added they are providing psychological support to the child.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, an employee said.

