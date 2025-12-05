Man's home in Malaysia allegedly set on fire by loan sharks, loses over $94k

A man's house was set on fire and his family lost over $94,000 after he allegedly became involved with loan sharks in Singapore.

The wife of the victim, identified as Zheng, a 32-year-old administrative staff member, held a press conference in Malaysia on Wednesday (Dec 3), with the help of the Malaysian Chinese Association's Public Service and Complaints Department, reported Malaysian news outlet China Press.

Zheng said her husband, identified as He, a 30-year-old driver in Singapore, tried to borrow money through a Facebook advertisement on Nov 7.

“After filling out all the personal information, my husband changed his mind and did not continue with the loan. Three days later, (He) received a call from an unknown person demanding that (He) repay $3,500, otherwise they would set fire to (He's) father-in-law’s house in Kluang, Johor," said Zheng.

Zheng added that no one was at home when the incident occurred.

Zheng said: "A few days later, the scammer contacted me and said that if I didn't give money, they would burn down my house so we gave them $7,000. After that, he asked for another $5,000, but we did not compromise and went to make a police report."

Looking back at their home's CCTV footage, the couple later found that the fire was set around 2.26am on Nov 15, as a ball of fire is seen being thrown towards their home.

According to Zheng, the police arrested the arsonist a week later, but did not confirm if the person was affiliated with loan sharks or scammers.

She added that her parents-in-law and a child are currently living with He's brother.

