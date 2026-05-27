Fuel prices fall on eve of Hari Raya Haji as Caltex, Shell post adjustments

Pump prices in Singapore fell ahead of Hari Raya Haji as two fuel companies — Caltex and Shell — posted adjustments to its prices for diesel on Tuesday (May 26).

In a price board update published at 4.30pm, Shell announced a 5-cent reduction to the price of its diesel. The move was mirrored by Caltex at 8pm the same day.

Both companies kept their petrol prices unchanged.

The last rounds of price movements were recorded on three consecutive days between May 20 and May 22.

Following the latest round of adjustments, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.76 at Smart Energy, to $4.42 at Esso.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex* $3.43 $3.46 Not available $4.16 $4.37* Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.42 Shell* Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.37* Sinopec Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.41 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.32 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy Not available $2.71 $3.06 Not available $2.76 Prices are correct as at 1.30pm on May 27. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on May 26.

Oil prices fall below US$100 on hopes of peace deal

On Monday, the Brent benchmark closed at its lowest since April 20 — to below US$100 — on renewed hopes for an agreement between the US and Iran.

It climbed by about 3.6 per cent to settle at US$99.58 on Tuesday after the US military carried out strikes in Iran, as cautiousness crept in over whether the two countries would reach an agreement to end the three-month war that would also re-open shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

At the time of this article's publication, Brent crude is hovering around US$98.

editor@asiaone.com