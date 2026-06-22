Petrol prices in Singapore continue to drop as Esso leads reduction

Petrol prices in Singapore continued to fall on Monday (June 22), following reductions posted by Caltex, Shell and Sinopec last Friday (June 19).

In a price board update published on Monday afternoon, London-headquartered Esso announced that it had posted a 4-cent reduction for its 92-, 95-, and 98-octane petrol.

Its diesel price, which was reduced by 10 cents on June 17, remains unchanged.

At the time of this article's publication, only SPC has yet to post any adjustment.

But its prices are already at levels which other major fuel companies here have recently reduced to.

Following the latest round of petrol prices reduction on June 22, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol now ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy, to $3.42 at Caltex, Esso, Shell, Sinopec and SPC.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.39 $3.42 Not available $4.12 $4.22 Esso $3.39* $3.42* $3.94* Not available $4.22 Shell Not available $3.42 $3.94 $4.16 $4.22 Sinopec Not available $3.42 $3.93 $4.06 $4.16 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.17 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy Not available $2.67 $2.99* Not available $2.64 Prices are correct as at 7pm on June 22. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) made on June 22.

Oil prices still hovering around US$80 per barrel

Oil prices have remained largely below the US$80 per barrel mark since the US and Iran signed an interim deal to cease military operations for 60 days on June 17.

It rebounded briefly on Sunday, after Fox News reported that Trump said he told Iranian officials "you won't have a country" if they tried to close the Strait of Hormuz again.

Trump also reiterated an earlier threat that the US would take over the waterway and possibly charge a toll of its own, Fox News said.

Brent crude futures rose more than US$1 to US$81.66 a barrel in early Monday trading, following the rocky start to the peace talks.

Prices have returned below the US$80 mark at the time of this article's publication.

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editor@asiaone.com