'Sell backside also not enough': $60.6m Marina Bay penthouse goes on sale, netizens react

If you happen to have $60.6 million dollars to spare, and looking for a new home, you are in luck!

A penthouse apartment, located in Marina Bay Residences, is now up for sale for said price.

So what do you get for that amount of money?

Housing five rooms and a 25-metre long swimming pool, the super penthouse unit is located on the 53rd to 55th floor with a total area of around 1,023 sq m, reported 8World.

The penthouse also has five bathrooms and an open-air balcony overlooking the stunning Singapore skyline.

According to the real estate broker Edwin Yip, demand has been brisk with at least 70 to 90 groups of "ultra-high net worth" people, family offices and fund management companies having applied for house viewing.

However, viewers must undergo a "strict review" to ensure that their interest in the luxurious unit is genuine and check their credit rating before proceeding.

Yip stated that after a potential buyer fills in their personal information, the team will verify the buyer's background.

"If the customer's identity cannot be found on Google or Baidu, or if there is negative news about them, we will reject the application to see the house," Yip told 8World.

After a potential buyer qualifies, only then will the penthouse's owner approve their application to see the home.

Despite the strict viewing application and the downside of a 99-year lease, Yip remarked that many interested parties have made bids for the penthouse, but none have met the expectations of the owner.

'Can I use CDC vouchers?'

Online publication Stackedhomes paid a visit to the super penthouse unit, posting a minute-long tour of the home on TikTok.

The video showcased the spacious living room and other key features of the apartment and has now racked up over 526,000 views.

Netizens took to the comment section to crack jokes and mourn over the steep price.

"Even if they give it to me for free, I won't be able to afford the maintenance fees," commented one netizen.

"Can I use CDC vouchers?" another joked.

"My bank account can't even afford the window of this Marina Bay residence," said another.

One netizen even remarked: "Sell my backside also not enough."

ALSO READ: Attack of the apes: Monkeys entering apartments and chasing residents at Upper Bukit Timah condo

syarifahsn@asiaone.com