Viral bag brand Aupen reveals founder as former S'pore national swimmer Nicholas Tan

SINGAPORE — The Singapore-founded It bag brand Aupen has been seen on the arms of pop superstars Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, but the team behind the trendy label has largely kept a low profile — until now.

Former Singapore national swimmer Nicholas Tan has come forward as its founder in an interview with fashion trade journal Women's Wear Daily (WWD).

The 35-year-old is a former Asian Games (2010) and two-time SEA Games (2007 and 2011) athlete. He helped to bring home the gold for Singapore in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2007 SEA Games.

After his swimming career, Tan studied biology at Harvard University in the US. He was also an early team member of what is now known as Sea, the parent company behind Singapore-based e-commerce platform Shopee.

On the style front, he was the first Singaporean man to feature in a top European brand's campaign for a season collection. He was selected for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana's 2014 spring/summer advertising campaign.

Tan told WWD that his interest in fashion was sparked by his modelling career.

Prior to founding Aupen in 2022, he owned a fashion showroom in Asia that carried designers and labels like David Koma, Dries Van Noten and Joseph Altuzarra. The showroom was involved in introducing these designers to the Asian market, and he said he helped to develop collections with designers, so they would be commercially viable.

"(But) I decided I didn't want to be a backup singer any more and that's when I started Aupen," he said.

Tan is the sole founder and owner of Aupen. Photographer Skye Tan — who is unrelated to Nicholas Tan — had previously served as the brand's art director, but is no longer employed by Aupen.

Asked why he kept a low profile for so long, Nicholas Tan said: "Before starting Aupen, I had achieved success in a variety of areas, from being a champion national swimmer for Singapore to being a fashion model to doing tech IPOs (initial public offerings). I didn't want to be pigeonholed into a particular category or industry, so that's why I kept a low profile."

Aupen announced a strategic partnership with luxury conglomerate LVMH Metiers d'Art in July as part of a plan to shift its production base to France. It said then that the partnership will provide Aupen with advisory and access to the conglomerate's French production facilities, which include farms, tanneries and metal work companies.

Tan told WWD the brand is preparing to launch a new line of products with the support of LVMH Metiers d'Art in Paris. Though the price range has not been set, there will be a price increase consistent with the increase in quality and detail. Its new line could launch as soon as December, he added.

Currently, only Aupen's Nirvana bag is available for sale via its site and prices range from $453 to $560.

The Nirvana, an asymmetrical design with a braided handle, is one of the label's most recognisable models. American singer Swift was photographed with it in 2023, when she stepped out with her beau, American football player Travis Kelce, for the first time.

Aupen's bags have also been carried by celebrities such as actress Jennifer Lawrence, singers Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez, and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. And its jewellery has been worn by actresses Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson.

Tan said: "Every time a celebrity carries a product, we are so lucky... they truly love them and use them."

However, the interview did not address a recent controversy surrounding the brand about its manufacturing origins.

In a video posted on social media in September, the popular US-based content creator and leather craftsman known as Tanner Leatherstein — who takes apart luxury bags to examine how well-made they are — questioned the veracity of Aupen's "made in Singapore" claims and raised the possibility that its bags might be made in China.

Despite his doubts about the brand's claims, he praised the craftsmanship of the Fearless bag he bought and took apart. The model is no longer available on the Aupen site.

According to the site's FAQ (frequently asked questions) section, Aupen clarifies where its products are manufactured by stating that its current collection — along with its latest and upcoming range supported by LVMH Metiers d'Art — is crafted through an extensive global supply chain spanning France, the US, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, China, Africa, Australia and Singapore.

Aupen is also collaborating with elite ateliers like Tanneries Roux, Jade Groupe and GBJM Technologies on its upcoming designs.

