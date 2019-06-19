Ashley Liew files court papers against Soh Rui Yong over 2015 SEA Games marathon saga

National marathoner Ashley Liew (left) has also requested the court compel Soh Rui Yong to publicly retract his statements and a public apology.

SINGAPORE - The dispute between national marathoners Soh Rui Yong and Ashley Liew has taken yet another turn, with the latter filing a request to the courts on Tuesday (June 18).

Besides seeking damages and compensation for legal costs, Liew, a chiropractor, has asked the court for an order to restrain Soh from making any further statements and to compel him to remove the statements that have already been published.

Liew, 32, has also requested the court compel Soh, 27, to publicly retract his statements and a public apology.

This comes after Soh's refusal to meet the demands of a cease-and-desist letter issued by Liew's lawyer Mark Teng of That.Legal LLC on April 9.