Istanbul Airport unveils world's largest VIP terminal: What travellers need to know

Istanbul Airport just raised the bar for luxury air travel.

On May 5, Jetex and iGA Istanbul Airport officially opened the Jetex iGA Terminal — billed as the world’s largest VIP terminal — serving both commercial airline passengers and private jet travellers.

Spanning 5,000 square metres of interior space across three floors, the terminal is a fully independent, appointment-only facility separate from the main terminal building.

It can handle 350 to 400 passengers at a time, with a 40,000-square-metre hangar for private aircraft parked alongside.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re flying through Istanbul and want to skip the crowds entirely.

What Is the Jetex iGA Terminal?

The Jetex iGA Terminal is a standalone VIP facility within Istanbul Airport’s grounds — completely separate from the main passenger terminal. It is Jetex’s 40th terminal worldwide and a joint venture with iGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport.

Unlike a typical airport lounge, this is a full-service terminal with its own passport control, security screening, and customs processing.

You never set foot in the main terminal.

Who Can Use It?

The terminal is open to two types of travellers:

Passengers flying on commercial international airlines (any airline operating out of IST)

Private jet travellers

All access is by advance reservation only — you cannot walk in. Bookings must be made at least 24 hours before your flight.

Where Is It Located?

The terminal sits within the Istanbul Airport campus at Tayakadin, Terminal Cad No:1, 34283 Arnavutkoy/Istanbul.

It is physically separate from the main terminal, with its own entrance and dedicated road access.

What’s Inside the Terminal

The 5,000-square-metre interior is spread across three floors and designed to draw inspiration from Istanbul’s nazende cicegi (slender flower), with natural stone, wood, and custom-crafted surfaces throughout.

Key Facilities

Eight private luxury suite rooms with panoramic airfield views, en-suite bathrooms, dining spaces, and dedicated service teams

Executive meeting room accommodating up to 10 guests with butler service and in-room dining

A la carte restaurant and bar with chef-prepared dishes

Cafe and patisserie

Signature lounge with concierge services

Wine and cigar tasting room

Spa and wellness centre — a first for a Jetex terminal

Duty-free boutique

Open-air terraces

The terminal also features curated art installations throughout the space, with works selected by art curator Begum Guney Eyit.

VIP Service Packages for Travelers

The Jetex iGA Terminal offers four distinct service packages, each tailored to a specific stage of your journey. Every package includes a dedicated Guest Experience Agent who manages your entire process from start to finish.

Arrival Experience

Your agent meets you at the aircraft door. You are escorted directly to the C-VIP Terminal by Mercedes Maybach.

Passport, immigration, and luggage collection are all handled on your behalf — you simply walk from the aircraft to your car.

Departure Experience

From the moment you hand your keys to the valet, every detail is managed.

Check-in, security, and customs are processed by your dedicated agent while you dine, relax in the lounge, or browse the duty-free boutique.

When it’s time to board, you are driven by private vehicle and elevator directly to the aircraft — first or last, entirely your choice.

Transfer Experience

Connecting through Istanbul? Your agent meets you at the arrival gate, transfers you by private Mercedes Maybach, and escorts you to your onward flight. You have full access to all terminal facilities during your layover.

This is a game-changer for travellers transiting through IST, which handled over 84 million passengers in 2025 and ranks as one of Europe’s two busiest airports alongside London Heathrow.

Round Trip Experience

This combines the arrival and departure packages into a single booking, valid for 30 days. It is ideal for frequent travelers who regularly fly through Istanbul.

Package Best For Key Feature Arrival Landing in Istanbul Met at aircraft door, Maybach transfer, immigration handled for you Departure Flying out of Istanbul Valet parking, private lounge, driven directly to aircraft Transfer Connecting through IST Gate-to-gate escort with full terminal access during layover Round Trip Frequent Istanbul travellers Combined arrival + departure, valid for 30 days

How to Book the Jetex iGA Terminal

The terminal operates exclusively by advance reservation. You cannot walk in or book on the day of travel.

Booking Requirements

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours before your flight

Available for international commercial airline passengers and private jet travellers

Chauffeur-driven Mercedes Maybach transfers are included for both airside and city transfers

Contact Details

As of May 2026, published starting prices on istanbulairportvip.com are €1,320 (S$1,970) for arrival, €1,560 for departure, and €1,860 for transfer (per guest).

Contact the team directly for a detailed quote based on your travel dates and service package.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Jetex iGA Terminal the same as the existing Istanbul Airport CIP Lounge?

No. The Jetex iGA Terminal is a fully independent, standalone facility with its own building, entrance, passport control, and security. It is completely separate from the main terminal and its existing CIP lounges.

Can I use the terminal for domestic flights within Turkiye?

The terminal is designed for international commercial airline passengers and private jet travelers. Domestic flight access has not been confirmed — check directly with the Jetex iGA team for your specific itinerary.

[[nid:735176]]

This article was first published in Wego.