Women and money: Common myths revealed

For eons now, it has been common belief that women are bad with money and this has been time and again eternalised by marketing efforts, media and our society. And we, being slaves to the aforementioned three, have blindly believed this to be the case too. In the so-called man's world that we live in, men are put on a pedestal while women are looked down upon, no matter how hard they prove themselves.

However, there seems to be a light at the end of this patriarchal tunnel. As women empowerment has taken centre stage today, we wanted to do our part for the women folk across the world by shutting down these crazy myths that we were taught to believe about women and money.

WOMEN ARE SPENDAHOLICS AND DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT SAVING