13 hurt when car plows into crowd before Spanish football match

A person is held by police officers in riot gear following an incident in which a car drove into the crowd near the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain May 15, 2025, in this screen grab from a social media video.
PHOTO: @edumasllorens via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 16, 2025 1:33 AM

BARCELONA — At least 13 people were hurt when a driver lost control and plowed into a crowd gathered outside a football match between RCD Espanyol and city rivals FC Barcelona, police said on Thursday (May 15).

Police said people were hurt when the vehicle rammed into the crowd outside RCD Españyol football stadium in Barcelona at the start of the game.

Police added in a statement on social media site X that the incident did not present any danger to the crowd inside the stadium.

Salvador Illa, the Catalan regional president, said on Thursday all the injuries were "minor" and ruled out any deliberate attack.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing injury.

