EU and US authorities take down malware network

PARIS — European, American and Canadian authorities have taken down over 300 servers worldwide and issued international arrest warrants against 20 suspects in a crackdown on malware, EU agency for criminal justice co-operation Eurojust said in a statement, the latest phase in Operation Endgame.

By the numbers

German, French, Dutch, Danish, British, American and Canadian authorities joined forces this week against the world's most dangerous malware variants and the perpetrators behind them.

More than three dozen suspects were identified and 20 individuals criminally charged. Over 300 servers worldwide were taken down, 650 domains were neutralised and 3.5 million euros (S$5.12 million) in cryptocurrency were seized.

The actions follow efforts in May 2024, which had been the largest-ever operation against botnets.

In total, 21.2 million euros have been seized during the operation started in 2024.

Context

The malware taken down this week is known as "initial access malware." It is used for initial infection, helping cybercriminals to enter victims' systems unnoticed and load more malware onto their devices, such as ransomware.

What's next

Operation Endgame will continue with follow-up actions announced on the dedicated website from the international coalition.

Several key suspects behind the malware operations are subject to international and public appeals. The German authorities will include eighteen of them on the EU Most Wanted list on Friday (May 23).

