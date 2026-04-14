Nissan to trim global car lineup, boost use of AI driving tech

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nissan Motor said on Tuesday (April 14) it plans to streamline its global lineup to 45 models from 56 by exiting low-performing ones and seek to deploy its artificial intelligence driving technology across 90 per cent of its lineup over the long term.

The company said in a statement its ambition was to reach annual sales of one million vehicles in both the US and China by the 2030 financial year and grow its annual sales volume in Japan to 550,000 cars by that time.

Nissan said it will give an update on the progress of its restructuring plan when it reports full-year financial results next month and announce further elements of its strategic direction later in the year.

Japan's fourth-biggest automaker said it will establish exports as a strategic pillar in China, shipping its N7 electric sedan to Latin America and Asean, and its Frontier Pro pickup truck to the Middle East in addition to those markets.

The company will aim to produce more vehicles in the US by raising its local production rate to 80 per cent over time from around 60 per cent currently, and revitalise its Infiniti luxury brand by introducing new models.

In Japan, the automaker will introduce a compact car series from the 2028 financial year, it said.

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