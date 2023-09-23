1 dead, 10 missing in Taiwan golf factory fire

TAIPEI — One person died and 10 were missing after a fire and explosion on Friday (Sept 22) at a factory in southern Taiwan that makes golfing equipment, the government said.

Taiwan's fire department said the blaze broke out at a plant in an industrial zone in the county of Pingtung.

The person confirmed dead was a firefighter as were three of the 10 missing, the fire department added. Almost 100 people were injured and taken to hospital, it said.

