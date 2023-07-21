1 killed, 3 hurt in South Korean stabbing incident: Yonhap

SEOUL — South Korean police arrested on Friday (July 21) a man in his 30s for suspected murder in a rare stabbing attack in which one person was killed and three wounded near a subway station in the capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

The man was arrested at the scene, the report said. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

"When police came, he said something along the lines of he didn't want to live, that things weren't going as he wished," a witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told South Korean broadcaster YTN.

One of the wounded was also in a critical condition in hospital, Yonhap said.

A police official could not immediately be reached for comment.

