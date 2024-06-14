10 injured after Singaporean driver allegedly crashes car into truck in Thailand

An accident involving a Singaporean tourist in Pattaya City, Thailand has resulted in him and at least nine other people sustaining injuries, Thai news outlet The Pattaya News reported on Thursday (June 13).

The 26-year-old Singaporean, identified as Zheng Xiong, was driving along Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya at 12.36am. He was allegedly speeding when he crossed into the lane of a pickup truck and rammed his white Honda Civic sedan into it.

All 12 passengers onboard the truck suffered minor injuries. Nine sustained abrasions and head injuries.

Zheng and his 30-year-old passenger, who is also Singaporean, were also injured and sent to the hospital, 8world reported.

According to Ekachai, the 62-year-old driver of the truck, he was sending 12 people — consisting of government officials and village health volunteers — back to their hotel in Jomtien after a study tour in Pattaya.

"The car came at high speed, lost control and hit us hard," he told Thai media, adding that he felt blessed to have come out unscathed because he was wearing an amulet that he said has protective power.

Pattaya police said they will be looking through CCTV footage and conducting alcohol tests on both drivers to determine the cause of the crash.

ALSO READ: Singaporean, 43, dies after motorcycle accident in Thailand

khooyihang@asiaone.com