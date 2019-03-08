10 Singapore hotels with infinity pools that are cheaper than Marina Bay Sands

The infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands Hotel is so legendary that people are willing to risk jail time by sneaking in disguised as hotel guests.

Well, yes, the view is amazing, but the pool is also packed to the brim with tourists wielding selfie sticks. There's surely a more affordable - and not to mention, legal - way to enjoy an infinity pool in Singapore.

Here are 10 hotels in Singapore that not only also have infinity pools but are a lot cheaper to stay at than MBS.

As a point of comparison, a night's stay at MBS costs between $459 and $529 per night for a Deluxe Twin Room. You pay "as little as" $459 per night if you don't mind a lower floor. But whether it's high or low floors, you get to visit the world-famous infinity pool all the same.

Hotel with infinity pool Price per night Nostalgia Hotel $114 to $139 per night for Mystery Room Park Hotel Alexandra $166 to $175 per night for Superior Double or Twin Hotel Indigo Singapore $184 to $230 for the Deluxe King Room Hotel Jen Orchardgateway $192 to $240 for a Superior City View Room Village Hotel Changi $201 to $207 for a Deluxe Room Oasia Hotel Downtown $204 to $340 for a Superior Room The Quincy Hotel $248 to $275 for a Studio Room (inclusive of breakfast) Ascott Raffles Place $281 to $330 for the Cutler Suite Naumi Hotel $284 to $344 for a Habitat Room Parkroyal on Pickering $342 for a Superior Room

NOSTALGIA HOTEL

This little boutique hotel in Chinatown might not boast the glitz and glamour of Singapore's five star offerings, but is quite charming if you don't mind the feeling of staying in an old shophouse. The modest infinity pool overlooks the road in front of the hotel and is on the third floor, so don't expect breathtaking views.

Nonetheless, it's within walking distance of Tiong Bahru and Chinatown MRT stations as well as tons of hawker food options.

Address: 77 Tiong Bahru Road

Infinity pool: On 3rd floor, street view

Approximate price: $114 to $139 per night for Mystery Room

PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

The area near Ikea's Queenstown branch may not be the most obvious place to enjoy a staycation, but anything's possible.

The hotel has a sprawling 25 metre infinity pool with a swim-up pool bar (meaning you get to drink and swim!) overlooking the Queenstown and Bukit Merah areas, featuring the very interesting Interlace building.

Address: 323 Alexandra Road

Infinity pool: On 7th floor, overlooking Queenstown and Bukit Merah areas

Approximate price: $166 to $175 per night for Superior Double or Twin Room

HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE

Hotel Indigo is right smack in the heart of Katong, right next to i12 Shopping Centre. Its interior design pays homage its cultural surroundings, marked by contemporary rattan chairs, Peranakan tiles and larger-than-life vases. In the rooms, you'll find nostalgic snacks and traditional cups too, which Singaporeans will probably appreciate more than tourists.

The infinity pool on the 16th floor is next to a small gym, and the view is slightly different from what you can get in the city, since it looks down on low-rise landed property and Peranakan shophouses.

Address: 86 East Coast Road Katong Square, East Coast

Infinity Pool: On 16th floor, view of shophouses below

Approximate price: $184 to $230 for the Deluxe King Room

HOTEL JEN ORCHARDGATEWAY

Hotel Jen Orchardgateway offers a fairly close approximation to the Marina Bay Sands infinity pool experience at a fraction of the price and, most importantly, without the crowds.

The hotel offers a view over the city area, and you can even see the silhouette of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel itself. Its location is nestled within the Orchard Road shopping belt; nearest MRT being Somerset.

Address: 277 Orchard Road

Infinity pool: On 19th floor, city view

Approximate price: $192 to $240 for a Superior City View Room

VILLAGE HOTEL CHANGI

This hotel is one of the Singapore hotel scene's best kept secrets. With its location close to the sea in the far East of Singapore, a staycation there might make you feel like you've actually left the country. Their infinity pool overlooks treetops and, beyond that, the sea.

Address: 1 Netheravon Road

Infinity pool: On 8th floor, foliage and sea view

Approximate price: $201 to $207 for a Deluxe Room

OASIA HOTEL DOWNTOWN

This contemporary, rather business-like hotel feels a little like an office. The infinity pool offers a view of the city area, with Pinnacle @ Duxton being a standout feature in the landscape.

Address: 100 Peck Seah Street

Infinity pool: On 22nd floor, city view

Approximate price: $204 to $340 for a Superior Room

THE QUINCY HOTEL

This hotel has a modest infinity pool overlooking the Orchard area. The infinity pool area is rather basic and also sheltered by a roof, so you might find yourself feeling a little more boxed in than you would at MBS. One advantage, however, is that the pool is open 24 hours.

Address: 22 Mount Elizabeth

Infinity Pool: On 12th floor, city view

Approximate price: $248 to $275 for a Studio Room (inclusive of breakfast)

ASCOTT RAFFLES PLACE

Another hotel located smack in the middle of the CBD is Ascott Raffles Place, technically a serviced apartment complex.

The suites are big and luxurious, and the infinity pool offers a view of the CBD. The walls of the swimming pools are made of glass, enabling you to see outside of the pool when you're underwater, kind of like the pygmy hippos at the Singapore Zoo.

Address: 2 Finlayson Green

Infinity Pool: On 19th floor, city view

Approximate price: $281 to $330 for the Cutler Suite

NAUMI HOTEL

This stylish boutique hotel located in the CBD has an infinity pool that offers a view of towering buildings and the Singapore Flyer. Their rooms have a lot more character than your usual high end hotel. It can get expensive, so you'll have to book in advance on a site like Agoda to get a reasonable price.

Address: 41 Seah Street

Infinity Pool: On 10th floor, city view

Approximate price: $284 to $344 for a Habitat Room

PARKROYAL ON PICKERING

If you work in the CBD, you've probably passed this hotel with its unusual, undulating façade. The infinity pool with its colourful poolside cabanas offers a view of the surrounding skyscrapers, and if you look down you might even see your coworkers scurrying to the office.

Address: 3 Upper Pickering Street

Infinity pool: On 5th floor, city view

Approximate price: $342 per night for a Superior Room

This article was first published in MoneySmart.