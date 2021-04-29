105-year-old man from India and his wife, 95, defeat Covid-19

DELHI - A 105-year-old centenarian and his 95-year-old wife living in India's Maharashtra state have beaten Covid-19 after successful treatment, offering a glimmer of hope as the country's death toll from the disease surged past 200,000 on Wednesday (April 28).

Dhenu Umaji Chavan and his wife Motabai contracted the virus in March and were admitted to a government hospital in the state's Latur district.

They were discharged on April 4 after 10 days of successful treatment.

The couple's son, Suresh Chavan, said he hoped their recovery would give people hope and confidence in their own ability to heal.

Maharashtra state is one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has an official tally of nearly 18 million infections and 201,187 deaths, after 3,293 deaths overnight, health ministry data showed, although health experts say infections and deaths are probably far higher.

