12 protesters arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on violence

HONG KONG - Demonstrators fearful of repercussions from Monday’s violence when protesters stormed and vandalised the Legislative Council (LegCo) building had their worst fears confirmed last night when police announced the arrest of at least 12 protesters.

Those nabbed, aged between 14 and 36, were alleged to have possessed offensive weapons, taken part in unlawful assembly and attacked police officers.

Officers of Hong Kong’s Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, Police Tactical Unit and Identification Bureau on Wednesday (July 3) continued to conduct on-site evidence collection at the LegCo Complex.

A large quantity of bricks, steel bars and hand-made shields were seized in the demonstration zone outside the complex, the police said on their Facebook page.

A report in the South China Morning Post, citing sources in law enforcement, said earlier in the evening that police had identified dozens of protesters.

The newspaper said police officers, working with government forensic experts, had gathered helmets, face masks and iron bars left by protesters at the LegCo. They had conducted DNA tests and collected fingerprints from them.

Earlier on Wednesday, police announced that eight people – six men and two women, aged between 16 and 40 – were arrested for allegedly “doxxing” officers and launching cyber attacks on police websites.

The act of doxxing – which involves the release online of stolen personal data – had, according to the police, resulted in some officers and their family members receiving death threats.