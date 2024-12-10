120 in only underwear arrested as Thai police bust drug party in hotel room

Over 120 partygoers clad in just their underwear were nabbed by Thai police early on Sunday (Dec 8) in a drug bust.

Bangkok police had received tip-offs on the drug party happening at a hotel located downtown, and raided the room at about 1.30am, reported Bangkok Post.

Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak told AFP that 122 men and 2 women were detained, with five of them being foreigners.

Investigations found that 31 attendees possessed illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine and ecstasy while another 66 people tested positive for drugs.

The remaining 27 who tested negative were released.

Pansa added that the police had been informed of a similar private party happening last Friday night, but undercover police's applications to join the gathering had been rejected, according to Bangkok Post.

Police added that the attendees were part of a "secret society" group, with members of high social status, reported The Nation Thailand.

The group had allegedly been throwing drug parties at hotels around Bangkok.

