14 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in southern India: Report

NEW DELHI - Fourteen people were hospitalised in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh following an ammonia gas leak from a dairy unit, ANI news agency reported early on Friday (Aug 21).

The gas leak has been contained at the dairy, according to the ANI report.

The latest incident comes three months after a deadly gas leak near the port city of Visakhapatnam, at a plant operated by a unit of South Korea's LG Chem, killed 12 and led to the hospitalisation of hundreds.

