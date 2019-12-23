15 Singaporeans slightly hurt in Thailand road accident

Three Singaporeans were given stitches at Singburi Hospital after their passenger truck veered off the road to avoid a collision.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Tan Hui Yee
The Straits Times

BANGKOK - Fifteen Singaporeans were slightly hurt last Friday (Dec 20) in north-eastern Thailand when their passenger truck veered off the road to avoid a collision.

Most of them suffered bruises, while three were given stitches at Singburi Hospital. One of them, who was warded for observation, is due to be discharged on Sunday.

According to Mr Ng Eng Kiat, 59, a pastor from Singapore who has been doing missionary work in Thailand for several years, the 15 Singaporeans had come to visit him and to take part in a Christmas performance and give out presents in Nong Khaem village of Ang Thong province.

They were accompanied by his Thai friend when the accident occurred.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times: "The vehicle just went off the country road into the paddy field. There was water and (their impact) was cushioned.

"There were no fractures, nothing at all."

The passenger truck veered off the road to avoid a collision. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The Singaporeans were on their way back to their hotel when the accident happened, reported Thai PBS which quoted the police.

The public broadcasting service said the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid a collision with a vehicle that was travelling in the opposition direction.

The bus ended up on its side after it stopped.

Local media say that after the accident, the Singaporeans were rushed to the local hospital by volunteer rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The group is due to return to Singapore on Monday as originally scheduled.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

