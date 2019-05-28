2 feared dead, 17 injured in Japan mass stabbing

TOKYO - Two people, including a child, were feared dead on Tuesday (May 28) in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said.
"One man and one female child are showing no vital signs, said fire department official Yuji Sekizawa, employing a phrase commonly used in Japan to mean the victims have died, but the death has not yet been certified by an official medical professional.
Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded.
The fire department said 17 others were injured in the attack, among them more children.
Thirteen schoolgirls were among the victims, Kyodo news agency said. The girls, aged around 6 to 7, were students at a private Catholic school waiting for a school bus, Kyodo added.
"A man stabbed them," another spokesman for the department, Dai Nagase, earlier told AFP.
"We received an emergency call at 7.44am, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed."
Police said one suspect, a man, had been detained. NHK said he had stabbed himself, suffering a serious wound.
There was no immediate indication of a motive.
The broadcaster said two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.
The attack took place at the time of the morning commute and school run, with one eyewitness saying it occurred by a bus stop.
"I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding," the man, who was not identified, told NHK.
"There is another bus stop near the elementary school and I also saw elementary schoolchildren lying on the ground... It's a quiet neighbourhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.
Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world and mass attacks are extremely rare.
In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train, an attack that prompted new security measures on the famed rail service.
And in 2016, a man stabbed 19 people to death in a disability centre south of Tokyo in what he described as a mission to rid the world of people with mental illness.
---
Office Tea Episode 6: The Health Screening Nightmare
Company health screenings come free - so why is Le En so reluctant to take it? In this episode, actual tears were shed, and people were traumatised.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
#Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked
Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?!
This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories.
#bubbletea #bbt #boba
---
Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies
Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant.
Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.
#gossip #confessions #realness
---
Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler
He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend.
Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran.
Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days.
#wrestling #sportsman
---
#Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try
A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights?
This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out.
#Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba
---
Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things
It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
#Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day
Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive.
#Mothersday #DIY
---
Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you
Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth.
But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast.
---
Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code
It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it!
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
