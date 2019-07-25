16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job

A woman ran for her life on Wednesday (July 24) afternoon with an attacker wielding a watermelon knife hot on her heels.

The assailant was none other than her 16-year-old daughter.

The attack was captured via street surveillance cameras in Taichung, Taiwan.

With several slashes on her back and limbs, the 36-year-old woman cried out in pain and sought help at a nearby motorcycle repair shop.

The shop owner wrestled the weapon out of the girl's hand and called the police.

The injured woman was later taken to Tung's Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital where she was immediately wheeled into an operating theatre.

She was bleeding profusely and had been in a state of shock, a doctor told reporters.

Some of the slashes were cut to the bone, with the longest one measuring 10cm.

The victim subsequently received a blood transfusion and is now in stable condition.

According to the police, a fight broke out between the woman and her daughter over disciplinary issues.

Unhappy that her mum had arranged a part-time job for her during the summer holidays, the teen picked up a watermelon knife and started to slash at the woman.

Following the attack, the girl appeared impassive when she was detained for questioning.

She will be charged with attempted murder in juvenile court, Taiwanese media reported.

lamminlee@asiaone.com