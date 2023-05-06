2 Chinese tourists' naked bodies found in Bali hotel

Two Chinese tourists were found dead on Monday (May 1) at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, the local Chinese consulate confirmed on Thursday.

They were identified as a 25-year-old woman surnamed Li and a 22-year-old man surnamed Cheng, according to thepaper.cn

Their naked bodies were found at an InterContinental hotel.

Police said their personal belongings were intact in the hotel room.

It is uncertain if the two committed suicide or were murdered, and the authorities are investigating, local reports said.

A hotel staff received a call from a guest who mentioned hearing another guest calling for help in the hallway at around 6.30am on Monday.

Local reports said the male victim was found lying in the hotel corridor. He was covered in blood, with wounds to his neck and left leg.

The woman was found in the bathroom with a neck wound.

The room had been booked by Ms Li. Hotel closed-circuit television footage shows her checking in alone on Sunday evening.

Mr Cheng is said to have arrived at 12.17am on Monday. The two later ordered food, which was delivered to the room at around 1.20am.

Bali is a popular destination for Chinese tourists.

The hotel has so far not made any statement regarding the incident.

