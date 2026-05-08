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2 Singaporean hikers reportedly dead after Mount Dukono eruption

2 Singaporean hikers reportedly dead after Mount Dukono eruption
Authorities are rushing to rescue the 20 hikers.
PHOTO: Screengrab/X/NenkMonica, Screengrab/X/Tijabar
Dana LeongPUBLISHED ONMay 08, 2026 7:00 AMBYDana Leong

Two Singaporean hikers are reportedly dead after the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island in Indonesia on Friday (May 8), reported BBC.

Apart from the two Singaporeans, one other person, an Indonesian resident, died after the eruption.

BBC reported that two of the three bodies have since been located near the summit, but the rescue team has not been able to reach their bodies.

The Indonesian authorities are rushing to rescue 20 hikers, including nine Singaporeans, after the eruption, according to a local rescue agency that spoke to Reuters.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com 

INDONESIAvolcanoesSingaporeans overseasdeaths
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