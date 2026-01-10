2 taken to hospital after man allegedly sets himself on fire at gas station in Taiwan

Two people were taken to hospital after a man allegedly set himself on fire at a petrol station in New Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday (Jan 9).

According to the local fire department, a call for assistance was received at 5.44 pm regarding a fire at a gas station in Banqiao District, reported Taiwan news outlet Central News Agency.

Authorities said the 28-year-old suspect is believed to have poured gasoline, and ignited himself inside the station.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, gas station staffs had already extinguished the blaze, reported Central News Agency.

The suspect was also reportedly agitated and attacked the firefighters with a knife at the scene before being quickly restrained.

The man sustained second-degree burns, while a 50-year-old security guard was also injured, suffering burns in the incident, reported media outlet TVBS.

Both victims were conscious when taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire and the motive behind the suspect’s actions remain under investigation by local authorities.

