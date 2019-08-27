2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose

PHOTO: YouTube/ynet
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A fun day out at a safari park turned into a nightmare when one family's blunder turned around and bit back at them.

A two-year-old boy was mauled by a leopard that one of his relatives had set free, reported Thai media.

The boy, Orr Burns, and his relatives, all from Israel, visited Namuang Safari Park in Koh Samui on Aug 22.

The group had visited the park's elephants before heading over to the leopard pen for pictures.

CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment when one of Burns' relatives unlatched the door to the leopard enclosure.

Seeing the leopard in front of him, he backed away but left the door wide open. The leopard inched towards the open door before charging forward and sending the people outside the enclosure into a panic.

In just a few seconds, the leopard had managed to latch onto Burns and pin him to the ground.

According to the boy's uncle, Rafe Benvenisti, the leopard only released him when a passerby kicked it in the head.

A staff member returned the leopard to its enclosure less than 10 seconds after the escape, but the damage had been done.

The boy was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Samui where a scan revealed a fractured cheekbone. He is now in stable condition.

Burns' family is not happy with the park.

Benvenisti criticised their safety measures, saying, "We waited at the door and it was closed with a hook. Nobody knew what was behind the door, so one of the men opened the handle."

The boy's father, Rafi Burns added, "The leopard is supposed to be drowsy, fuzzy and not aggressive. There should be a person next to the animal's cage."

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

Naphat Pluemsut, the park's executive advisor, downplayed the incident, telling reporters in Thai that the six-year-old leopard, named Tony, is "usually very tame".

"During the incident, there were a lot of tourists, so I think that he panicked and ended up running into the toddler, who was in his path," Pluemsut added.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

While Tony's enclosure was latched from the outside and did not require a key to open, there was a sign on the door which stated "no entry unless accompanied by a staff member" in English, said Pluemsut.

The park also said that it would increase the number of staff and build another cage for the big cats.

ALSO READ: Indian man killed by lion after scaling zoo wall

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Thailand Parks / Nature reserves animals Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that&#039;s not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

LIFESTYLE

Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

SERVICES