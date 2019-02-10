2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep

She had wanted to teach her daughter-in-law a lesson, the accused said.
Ruksana Obedulla Ansari, a 50-year-old woman in Mumbai, India, allegedly killed her two-year-old granddaughter by throwing her out the window from the sixth storey of a building.
The incident occurred between 5.30 am and 5.45 am on Saturday, Sept 28, long before anyone else in the family woke up.
According to The Indian Express, neighbours had spotted the child's motionless and bloodied body and rushed to inform the family. The child was immediately brought to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. According to the medical report, the child died from multiple head injuries due to the impact of the fall.
While it was initially suspected that the child, Jiya, might have had accidentally fallen out the window, evidence suggested otherwise. Initial investigations showed that the front door and the kitchen window from where Jiya had fallen from were both shut. A police officer shared that the manner in which her body was found would suggest that she had been thrown out too. The police then conducted a detailed probe into the incident and found the child's grandmother guilty. India Today reported Ansari revealed she had thrown the kid as she had a fight with her daughter-in-law and wanted to teach her a "lesson". It was also revealed that Ansari was not fond of her granddaughter, to begin with. She would regularly get annoyed at Jiya, and once even fought with her son and daughter-in-law over the child — going so far as to leave their home in anger. Though she returned home a few weeks later, Ansari still harboured much ill-will towards Jiya. Assistant Inspector G S Gharge also shared: "The whole family was awake till 3 am (on Friday night) as Jiya was crying and unable to fall asleep until she was given medicine." Ansari then got up early the following morning, picked up the still asleep toddler and threw her out the window before shutting it and going back to sleep. Ansari has since been taken into custody and has been booked for murder.
india
child abuse
death
Murder/Manslaughter
