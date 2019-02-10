2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep

Read also

While it was initially suspected that the child, Jiya, might have had accidentally fallen out the window, evidence suggested otherwise.

Initial investigations showed that the front door and the kitchen window from where Jiya had fallen from were both shut. A police officer shared that the manner in which her body was found would suggest that she had been thrown out too.

The police then conducted a detailed probe into the incident and found the child's grandmother guilty.

India Today reported Ansari revealed she had thrown the kid as she had a fight with her daughter-in-law and wanted to teach her a "lesson".

It was also revealed that Ansari was not fond of her granddaughter, to begin with. She would regularly get annoyed at Jiya, and once even fought with her son and daughter-in-law over the child — going so far as to leave their home in anger.