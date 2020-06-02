20 virus infections on cruise ship in Japan; passengers confined to cabins

Cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, approaches Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, taking the number of infected passengers to 20 with test results on more than 170 still pending.

About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantine on the Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, after 10 people were initially confirmed with the virus and moved to medical facilities.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Japan is now 45. Test results on around 171 people from the cruise ship are still pending. The 10 new cases included four Japanese, two Americans, two Canadians, one person from New Zealand and one from Taiwan.

Carnival's Diamond Princess was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man tested positive for the virus after disembarking late last month. The ship arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day round trip.

Clyde and Renee Smith, a US couple who are both 80 and on the cruise with two adult grandsons, said they were on a bus trip with the man in Kagoshima, southern Japan, but both tested negative for the virus.

They were enduring their second day in a stateroom that, as Renee told Reuters by phone from the ship, "is tiny, we don't have a window, there are four of us - and only one chair."

They've spent time reading and watching movies, including Crazy Rich Asians and Aquaman. Grandson Sawyer Smith, 25, a workout devotee, does crunches since he can't visit the gym.

"It's not really to the point where we're getting stir-crazy, if they keep us in the rooms for four to five days it might be a little different," Sawyer said.

Others, though, were starting to feel confined.

One 43-year-old Hong Kong resident, also in a windowless room, said they had received food, toilet paper and games and art supplies for their child.

But it was sunlight they wanted, he said.

"Wondering though when we can step outside the room, if at all, for sunlight," the man, who declined to be named, told Reuters, adding he hadn't been in direct sunlight since Tuesday.

"I got a peek of it when the opposite room opened their door to receive breakfast, as that room has a balcony. The sky looked blue."

WORRY ABOUT INFECTION

Other passengers said food delivery to the rooms was slow.

"Of course, our greatest worry is that we have been infected," said Gay Courter, a 75-year-old US novelist.

"We are hopeful that the US government will be sending transport for the Americans on board it's better for us to travel while healthy and also if we get sick to be treated in American hospitals."

Concern has also spread to ports the ship visited along the way, including Naha on Japan's tropical Okinawa island and Taipei in Taiwan, where passengers went on day trips.

A health official in Naha said they were trying to trace the path of the infected passengers, while Taipei's National Palace Museum disinfected its exhibition rooms and Taiwan banned all cruise ships from making port.

Japan is making arrangements to send a fourth chartered plane to Wuhan to pick up around 200 people on Thursday night, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. These are likely to include Chinese spouses as well as Japanese.

The virus death toll in mainland China hit 563 on Thursday, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.

China's National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Feb 5, bringing the total to 28,018.

Nearly 260 cases have been reported in 31 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Japan coronavirus Wuhan virus Cruise Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?
Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak

SERVICES